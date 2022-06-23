Sweeney

Beginning JUNE 27th, singer-songwriter SUNNY SWEENEY will host "SUNNY SIDE UP" weekday mornings on SIRIUSXM’s WILLIE’S ROADHOUSE Ch. 59 from 6a-12p (ET). She will present music from more than four decades of classic Country hits from the ‘50s through the ‘80s by artists including the channel’s namesake, WILLIE NELSON, as well as MERLE HAGGARD, DOLLY PARTON, GEORGE JONES, WAYLON JENNINGS, LORETTA LYNN and more.

“I do not take lightly the history of Country music,” said SWEENEY, who records for THIRTY TIGERS. “I’m looking so forward to being a small part of everyone's mornings."

In addition to SWEENEY, other artists hosting shows on WILLIE'S ROADHOUSE include JEANNIE SEELY, DALLAS WAYNE, ASLEEP AT THE WHEEL's RAY BENSON and RIDERS IN THE SKY's RANGER DOUG. For more information click here.

