Southerland (Photo:Justin Mayotte)

Country duo SOUTHERLAND has signed with label VERE MUSIC/ADA and booking agency RELIANT TALENT. The duo's MATT CHASE and CHRIS ROGERS have been performing together since 2016.

“The village that is SOUTHERLAND includes longtime friends and associates," said VERE MUSIC’s RUSTY HARMON. "CHRIS and MATT embody the talent, attitude, grit and knowledge needed to succeed in today’s music industry. Everyone at VERE is honored to be working on the SOUTHERLAND team.”

“We're really excited to work with the VERE and RELIANT teams," said the duo in a joint statement. "We felt that they understood us, our music and where we wanted to go,. They integrate perfectly with our current teams at RIVER HOUSE ARTISTS and RESERVOIR, and are the perfect addition to the SOUTHERLAND family. We’re very thankful to have these two companies in our corner and cannot wait to share our new music with the world.”

A new song from the duo, "Down The Road," will be released on JULY 22nd.

