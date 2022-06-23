Hovis

Country artist/songwriter JARED HOVIS has been signed to NASHVILLE publishing company BANNER MUSIC as part of its "BANNER Believers" program, which releases songs from artists who write with BANNER's staff songwriters.

The CALIFORNIA native penned "Cheaper Than The Whiskey" and "Heart Of Hearts" alongside BANNER songwriters ALEX DOOLEY and DANIEL KLEINDIENST, and said, "It's been long overdue and I'm excited to share new music with all my fans."

"We're beyond proud of JARED, and we're simply thrilled to put in the work to help him excel," says BANNER MUSIC CEO CAMILLA KLEINDIENST.

