Dr. Adam Zwig (Photo: Travis Shinn)

DR. ADAM ZWIG, a psychologist-musician, educator, and author who hosts his own podcast, "The DR. ZWIG Show," is now about to publish his latest book, "Music In The Mayhem: Tales Of Total Transformation From a Rock 'n' Roll Psychologist."

The book blends his experience as a rock 'n' roll musician and songwriter, demonstrating how life's problems are not necessarily pathological, but personal growth processes trying to happen.

DR. ZWIG holds a Ph.D. in clinical psychology, has had nine Top 10 hit singles on the U.S Adult Contemporary charts, and is an internationally renowned workshop leader and lecturer. His videos have more than 160 million views on YOUTUBE. The rock doc has released seven albums and his music can be heard on national TV, including NBC, FOX and FUEL TV. He has half a million social media followers and he scored in the Top 10% of rock artists streamed on SPOTIFY this year so far.

Through 50 new songs, 10 new music videos, collaborations with GRAMMY winners BRANDI CARLILE and DAVID BIANCO, as well as his podcast, DR. ZWIG combines science and art to send an important message.

Says ZWIG, “Your life is an unfolding process, and everything you experience — the good, the bad, and the ugly -- aims at positive transformation. The key is to learn to tap into the hidden intelligence, the mysterious music, the message in your life’s mess."



With the world in turmoil, DR. ZWIG's approach to the current human condition combines rock and therapy to positive results..

Explains ZWIG, “Traditional psychology and psychiatry have it wrong. Your problem isn’t a disease— it’s your personal growth trying to happen. It’s your calling. It’s your life song trying to be heard. Even your worst issue is a meaningful and purposeful process that's trying to awaken you to deep change. Just suppressing your symptoms misses the whole point."

