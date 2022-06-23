Pink Floyd (Photo: Spatuletail / Shutterstock.com)

According to a report in BUSINESS STANDARD, PINK FLOYD members are seeking at least $500 million in a deal for their music catalog, one of the largest sales in music history.

The group is selling its recording and songwriting catalog, as well as the power to create merchandise based on the band, according to sources as the negotiations are confidential. PATRICK McKENNA is representing the band in the process. il seeking comment.

The list of potential buyers has been cut down to four, including WARNER MUSIC GROUP, SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT and BMG.

Among the rock superstars who have recently sold their catalogs are BOB DYLAN, who sold his recordings to SONY MUSIC in a deal estimated at more than $150m, and his song catalog to UNIVERSAL MUSIC for between $200 million and $300 million.

Getting the members of PINK FLOYD -- particularly ROGER WATERS and DAVID GILMOUR -- to agree on anything has been a challenge for decades. Singer/bassist WATERS left the band in 1985 and later sued his fellow band mates over their use of the name. The remaining PINK FLOYD, led by guitarist GILMOUR, continued to release records.

McKENNA runs the UK-based advisory group INGENIOUS MEDIA, and was chosen to guide them through the sale.

