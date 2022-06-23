Patterson

COX MEDIA GROUP (CMG) R&B WOKV-HD2 (HOT 99.5)/JACKSONVILLE has upped WANDA PATTERSON to Music Director. In addition, she'll produce the “DEDE IN THE MORNING” show on sister station Urban WJGL-HD2-W291Cl (POWER 106.1). Most recently, PATTERSON hosted THE GLORY OF GOSPEL on weekday mornings from 5-6a and on SUNDAYS.

Dir./Branding & Programming for ORLANDO/JACKSONVILLE ELROY SMITH said, “I’m thrilled for WANDA, who’s such a smart, insightful, professional, and dedicated team member. I couldn’t wait to inform her that her hard work and commitment to CMG-JACKSONVILLE had been noticed. She knows the audience of HOT 99.5 well, and I look forward to seeing WANDA’s brilliance enhance the growth of HOT 99.5.”

PATTERSON added, “I’m extremely excited to be working for CMG JACKSONVILLE in this new capacity, and especially under the leadership of JULES RILEY and ELROY. With their guidance, we’re going to do great things together, and I’m looking forward to it."

