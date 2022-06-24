Radio Rights

The UNIVERSITY OF NORTH DAKOTA has informed iHEARTMEDIA that, pending finalization of the deal, it intends to award the radio rights to its athletics broadcasts to the radio company, sending a letter of intent to iHEART kicking off a round of final negotiations, reports the GRAND FORKS HERALD.

The move would constitute a renewal of the relationship between UND and iHEART, which currently airs FIGHTING HAWKS sports. The HERALD reports that LEIGHTON BROADCASTING also bid on the radio package, with iHEART outscoring LEIGHTON in a three-pronged grading system, 78.22 points to 69.06 points.

UND also sent a letter of intent to award its television rights to incumbent MIDCO, beating out FORUM COMMUNICATIONS.

