Lil Wayne (Photo: Ted Alexander Somerville / Shutterstock.com)

LIL WAYNE has been added to the list of performers for this SUNDAY's BET AWARDS at MICROSOFT THEATER in LOS ANGELES. TARAJI P. HENSON is hosting with RODDY RICCH, JACK HARLOW, LIZZO, CHANCE THE RAPPER and many more set to perform.

« see more Net News