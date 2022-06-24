The Power Of Music Display In SHOF Exhibit

The SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME has launched a new traveling exhibit that celebrates its work and legacy as well as exploring how great music is made.

Curated by the GRAMMY MUSEUM, SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME SONGWRITING EXPERIENCE explores the compositional works that make up the AMERICAN music treasury through graphic panels, artifact displays and interactive experiences that examine the creative process and masterworks of some of the world's most prolific songwriters.

Artifacts on display represent the work of legendary songwriters including SAMMY CAHN, DESMOND CHILD, STEVE DORFF, WOODY GUTHRIE, TOBY KEITH, JOHN MELLENCAMP, ALAN MENKEN and CAROLE BAYER SAGER, among others.

Visitors can watch highlights from SHOF galas and interviews with inductees such as JIMMY JAM, TOBY KEITH, CAROLE KING, SMOKEY ROBINSON, CAROLE BAYER SAGER and DIANE WARREN as well as HAL DAVID STARLIGHT AWARD honorees JOHN LEGEND, TAYLOR SWIFT and NICK JONAS.A songwriting interactive feature also boasts TOBY KEITH, CAROLE KING, SMNOKEY ROBINSON and DON SCHLITZ dissecting their hit songs.

GRAMMY MUSEUM founding executive director BOB SANTELLI curated the exhibit with GRAMMY MUSEUM VP Curatorial Affairs JASEN EMMONS as co-curator.

The exhibit is currently on display in NEW YORK at CUNY GRADUATE CENTER JAMES GALLERY (365 Fifth Avenue at 35th Street) through JULY 24th, after which it will travel to other cities to be announced later this year.



Admission is free. The exhibit is open from 12p–6p (ET) SUNDAY through WEDNESDAY and 12 p- 8p (ET) FRIDAY and SATURDAY. It is closed on THURSDAYS. All visitors must present proof of vaccination and government issued photo ID for entry.

