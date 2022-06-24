Jona Ready To Rock

MOMENTUM BROADCASTING Classic Rock KIOO (99.7 CLASSIC ROCK)/VISALIA-TULARE, CA. has named longtime SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA personality JONA DENZ-HAMILTON their new midday host, replacing DAYNA KEYES who passed away in MARCH (NET NEWS 3/31/22). JONA spent the last 26 years doing middays on ALPHA MEDIA Classic Hits KBAY (94.5 BAY FM)/SAN JOSE, until the format flipped to Country in APRIL (NET NEWS 4/6/22).

JONA said, "99.7 CLASSIC ROCK is a great match-up for me. I also look forward to entertaining my longtime BAY AREA fans on the KIOO stream."

Before her tenure at KBAY, JONA worked at the legendary KOME/SAN JOSE for nine years and was a program director in MONTEREY and SACRAMENTO. She's also recently been nominated for the BAY AREA RADIO HALL OF FAME (BARHOF Class of 2022).

