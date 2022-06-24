L.A. Reid (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

CULTURE CREATORS' sixth annual INNOVATORS & LEADERS AWARDS BRUNCH was held at the BEVERLY HILTON HOTEL last THURSDAY (6/23), hosted by R&B performers/actors TANK and COCO JONES, with USHER presenting veteran industry executive director ANTONIO "L.A." REID the prestigious ICON AWARD.

Commented CULTURE CREATORS founder (and ICM PARTNERS Head Of Strategic Partnerships) JOI BROWN, “Our honorees share in our collective experience that is sometimes met with doubt, frustration, and unnecessary complication. Yet we march on as a collective village that continues to produce excellence because experience has taught us that we don’t get to quit.

"I didn’t know what CULTURE CREATORS was to become when I started, but I’m clear on where we’re headed.”

This year, USHER presented music industry veteran and mentor L.A. REID with the ICON AWARD. L.A. Reid’s acceptance of the honor was preceded by a video montage, which included personal congratulatory remarks from the likes of MARIA CAREY, TONI BRAXTON, 21 SAVAGE, DJ KHALED and JERMAINE DUPRI.

Other record industry honorees included ROC NATION Co-President SHARI BRYANT.

