Oake On The Water Time

iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KTCZ (CITIES 97)/MINNEAPOLIS celebrates SUMMER with the OAKE ON THE WATER lineup, all centered around morning star BRIAN OAKE.

The event began JUNE 2, and is running through AUGUST 4th, every THURSDAY from 4-7p, BRIAN brings it all together with music and fun with adult beverages and tasty food on the sun-soaked decks of lakeside restaurants and bars all over the Twin Cities.

For more information on this weekly event, make the journey here.

