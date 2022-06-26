Rich Totoian

ALL ACCESS is very saddened to report the passing of longtime music promotion exec RICH TOTOIAN at age 85 earlier this month (6/17) from cardiac arrest.

RICH was in the hospital for some tests as the time of his passing and was cremated per his wishes. A celebration of life event will be scheduled in a couple of months by his son KEITH, with whom he’d lived with at the time of his death.

Longtime friend RON FARBER told ALL ACCESS, “I am still shaken and shocked over the recent passing of my dear friend of almost 50 years, RICH TOTOIAN. We had a close and bonding friendship that transcended our mutual time at A&M and HME RECORDS; his later work with BUD PRAGER's ESP MANAGEMENT and EPIC; mine with PENTHOUSE, as an indie and elsewhere. We shared so many successes, road trips, laughs and outrageous 'adventures.' He was what one would have called 'a great record man' ... and even a far better person!"

FARBER added, “RICH was a true legend as a promotion guru as well as a raconteur extraordinaire. RICH had also held national exec positions with COLUMBIA, A&M, WINDFALL MUSIC, and more. RICH was a very gifted storyteller who could recreate his endless past experiences using his remarkable talent for voices, dialects, and facial expressions.

“He had a thousand personal stories about everyone he encountered, from his pal KEITH MOON of THE WHO to JANIS JOPLIN, MILES DAVIS, ANDY WILLIAMS, PETER FRAMPTON, JACK BRUCE of CREAM, GEORGE HARRISON, LESLIE WEST of MOUNTAIN and scores more! In addition, it was RICH TOTOIAN who discovered SANTANA getting COLUMBIA RECORDS to sign him! RICHARD was loved by his peers and will be remembered for his warmth, compassion, loyalty, and kindness.”

« see more Net News