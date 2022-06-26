A Winning Evening

The 2022 BET AWARDS were held last night (6/26) at the MICROSOFT THEATER in LOS ANGELES and hosted by TARAJI P. HENSON. The event was broadcast live on BET and streamed on HULU with LIVE TV, SLING TV, FUBO TV and YOUTUBE TV. The annual show coincides with BLACK MUSIC MONTH and honors Black achievements in entertainment, music, television, movies, sports, and other fields.

The show began with HENSON, presenter JANELLE MONAE, and Best female R&B/Pop Artist winner JAZMINE SULLIVAN all addressing the recent SUPREME COURT decision to reverse the ROE V. WADE ruling.

JACK HARLOW showed up in a LIL NAS X shirt in support of his collaborator not being nominated in any categories at this year's show. NAS X has been very open about his criticism of BET over the issue.

In addition to all the winners, one of the highlights included SEAN "DIDDY" COMBS being honored with the BET LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD presented by surprise presenter KANYE WEST. A tribute to his musical legacy included performances by MARY J. BLIGE, JODECI, NAS, LIL’ KIM, BUSTA RHYMES, THE LOX, BRYSON TILLER, FAITH EVANS, and THE MAVERICK CITY CHOIR.

Some of the other performers for the evening were RODDY RICCH, JACK HARLOW, ELLA MAI, BABYFACE, FIREBOY DML, GIVEON, KIRK FRANKLIN, LATTO, MUNI LONG, LIZZO, and CHANCE THE RAPPER.

This Year's Winners:

Album of the Year: “An Evening With SILK SONIC,” BRUNO MARS, ANDERSON.PAAK (SILK SONIC)

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist: JAZMINE SULLIVAN

Best Male R&B/Pop artist: THE WEEKND

Best New Artist: LATTO

Best Group: BRUNO MARS, ANDERSON .PAAK (SILK SONIC)

Best Female Hip Hop Artist: MEGAN THEE STALLION

Best Male Hip-Hop Artist: KENDRICK LAMAR

BET Her Award: MARY J. BLIGE -"Good Morning Gorgeous”

-"Good Morning Gorgeous” Best International Act: TEMS (NIGERIA)

(NIGERIA) Collaboration: WIZKID f/JUSTIN BIEBER, TEMS - “Essence”

- “Essence” Video of the Year: “Family Ties” BABY KEEM & KENDRICK LAMAR

Dr. BOBBY JONES Best Gospel/Inspirational Award -LIL BABY X KIRK FRANKLIN -"We Win"

For the complete list of nominees and winners, click here.

