CUMULUS MEDIA Country WKKO (K100)/TOLEDO, OH has named MARCO NATION as morning show co-host, effective TODAY (6/27). NATION joins morning co-host LYN CAYSE, and fills the spot created by last week’s resignation of CLIFF SMITHERS (NET NEWS 6/23).

NATION, a 30-year radio broadcasting veteran, most recently hosted mornings on WNRG (ENERGY106.9)/MILWAUKEE (now oldies WRXS). Previous radio stops include MARTINSBURG, WV; MADISON, WI; and SEATTLE.

CUMULUS TOLEDO/MONROE VP/Market Mgr. DANA DIMODICA said, “MARCO brings deep experience as a popular morning show host to K100, and is high energy, very creative and has a great work ethic. He is the perfect fit to join us at CUMULUS TOLDEO, and we think K100 listeners will love MARCO’s pairing with his new radio partner, veteran LYN CAYSE. We are beyond excited to have him here!”

“I'm very excited to join this amazing team in TOLEDO,” said NATION. “I can't wait to wake up the Glass City with a fresh new style of morning show with LYN. Our #1 goal with this morning show is to keep TOLEDO laughing and entertained from 5a to 10a each and every morning. I've already met so many great people in this wonderful city and I look forward to meeting even more.”

