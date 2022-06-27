Kelly

PREMIERE NETWORKS syndicated talk host JESSE KELLY encouraged his followers to call a local HOUSTON area parks department and complain, leading to a MARINE CORPS veteran and pro soccer player exiting the Grand Marshal post at a JULY 4TH parade.

HALEY CARTER and her family reportedly received physical threats of violence after KELLY posted, "Communists are in blood red areas too. FRIENDSWOOD, TX is a blood red city. They just chose HALEY CARTER to be Grand Marshal of the JULY 4TH Parade. She’s a gun-grabber. She’s into drag. She’s into trans activism." He included the phone number for the FRIENDSWOOD Parks Department and the exhortation to "Let them know," along with a picture of her son possibly taken from FACEBOOK. CARTER shortly thereafter stepped down from the Grand Marshal position, with the city saying that no replacement would be named.

KELLY's response to the situation was first to post a celebratory "She's gone" and then to attack a HOUSTON CHRONICLE reporter as a "Commie loser 'journalist'," repeat his assertion that CARTER is a "Commie nut," and question whether any threats were issued against CARTER. KELLY, also a MARINE vet, frequently calls people with opposing views from his "Communists."

CARTER served eight years in the MARINES, briefly played pro soccer with the HOUSTON DASH, and is currently a coach for the ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA women's national soccer team after serving as an assistant coach to the AFGHANISTAN national team.

HOUSTON Mayor SYLVESTER TURNER issued a statement calling CARTER "an American hero. She has served in the NAVY, was deployed overseas as a MARINE to AFGHANISTAN, is a retired professional goalkeeper for the HJOUSTON DASH, and is an accomplished professional with an MBA and a law degree. I chose her to serve as the Chair of my Commission Against Gun Violence. She is a role model, especially for young women.

"Simply put, HALEY is the best of us.

"It is no wonder that her hometown of FRIENDSWOOD chose to honor her in their FOURTH OF JULY parade. HALEY embodies everything the uniquely American holiday represents. Freedom. Independence. Love of country. In other words, the perfect FOURTH OF JULY grand marshal.

"Unfortunately, some have threatened violence against HALEY and her family because of her strength, her belief in equality, and her leadership in trying to reduce gun violence here in HOUSTON.

"But they have failed. HALEY will continue to move forward and make positive changes as she has always done."

« see more Net News