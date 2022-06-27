Neon Union Signed

RED STREET RECORDS has now officially announced the signing of Country duo NEON UNION. As we first reported in JANUARY, the duo is the newest act on the label's Country division.

Comprised of LEO BROOKS and ANDREW MILLSAPS, NEON UNION signed a management deal late last year with the new JAB ENTERTAINMENT firm, formed by fellow artist JIMMIE ALLEN, former SPOTIFY Global Head of Country Music Programming JOHN MARKS and artist-songwriter and producer AARON BENWARD, formerly of the CURB RECORDS duo BLUE COUNTY (NET NEWS 12/2/21). MARKS was not mentioned in the press release announcing the official signing.

"I couldn't be more excited to welcome NEON UNION as the newest RED STREET RECORDS artist," said RED STREET RECORDS CEO JAY DEMARCUS. "They just have that infectious quality that captivates a room, and we knew right away that we wanted to sign them. I can't wait to watch these guys do big things."

"Ever since I heard LEO and ANDREW play separately, I just knew they would make a perfect duo," said ALLEN. "They both have something really special on their own, and when they come together, it's just magic."

"It's pretty surreal to be able to say we have a record deal," the duo said in a joint statement. "We are so thankful to JIMMIE, AARON, JAY, [RED STREET RECORS owner/Chairman] DAN [CROCKET], and so many others for believing in us. We can't wait to start sharing our music with the world!"

