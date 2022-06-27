Prestwood and Ahrens

After reaching out to the community in JANUARY for financial help due to falling on hard times, hit Country songwriter HUGH PRESTWOOD has shared an update on his GOFUNDME page, which has thus far raised $116,600.

As previously reported, the NASHVILLE SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME member started a GOFUNDME, called "Elderly and Drifting Toward Homeless," when he and his wife, photojournalist JUDY AHRENS, were being turned out of the LONG ISLAND, NY home they have rented for 10 years and faced homelessness because they have been living almost entirely on SOCIAL SECURITY and state aid, and had no financial reserves to relocate. PRESTWOOD previously sold his copyrights and some of his belongings to make ends meet. A back injury PRESTWOOD suffered from a fall last year worsened their situation.

In an update TODAY (6/27), the couple said they got a two-month lease extension on their LONG ISLAND home, but their hopes of moving to FORT WORTH, TX to be closer to PRESTWOOD's children and grandchildren were dashed by the price of rental homes in that area, as was the possibility of moving to NASHVILLE for the same reason. Instead, the couple will be moving in two weeks to LINCOLN, NE, where AHRENS has family.

Said PRESWOOD, "moving our 40 years-worth of belongings across the country via ALLIED VAN LINES is costing us – much to our shock – about $33,000, and another $4,000 for local help with our packing. We’re also paying the first year’s rental in advance, which amounts to $27,600. We are also hoping to buy a decent used SUV to replace our 2005 JEEP Liberty ... That’s more or less where most of your generosity is going."

He added, "as the somewhat harsh financial realities of this move have gradually materialized, every day we increasingly wonder what on earth we would have done without your help. We are – and will remain – eternally grateful. The NASHVILLE music community in particular was remarkably generous."

PRESTWOOD's hits include RANDY TRAVIS' "Hard Rock Bottom of Your Heart," TRISHA YEARWOOD's "The Song Remembers When," and SHENANDOAH's "Ghost In This House," and he has had his songs cut by CRYSTAL GAYLE, MICHAEL JOHNSON, JUDY COLLINS, ALISON KRAUSS and others.

The couple's GOFUND ME page is still accepting donations here.

