Veteran broadcaster MITCH FAULKNER passed away this morning (6/27). He was 64 years old. The long-time ATLANTA resident was an air personality and nationally known VO/Imaging Producer and talent.

In the late 80s, he co-founded OMP (ON MIC PRODUCTIONS) with his brother ARVESTER FAULKNER. He would later go on to create MFG (MITCH FAULKNER GROUP). He was one of the first African Americans to start an independent imaging/VO production company on a large scale. At one point during the 90s, his voice could be heard on more than 200 stations nationwide.

He spent most of his 42 radio years in GEORGIA. The list of ATLANTA stations he worked at included WIGO-A, WVEE (V-103), and WALR (KISS 104.1). FAULKNER was inducted into the GEORGIA RADIO HALL OF FAME in 2018.

Most recently, he hosted CLASSIX HOUSE PARTY on RADIO ONE Classic R&B WAMJ-HD2-W275BK(CLASSIX 102.9)/ATLANTA and worked at the online R&B station 106 LIVE RADIO. Over the last couple of years FAULKNER had been dealing with some health issues. In 2007, he was featured in ALL ACCESS's 10 QUESTIONS, you can read it here.

Here's an aircheck/demo of him at WALR (KISS 104.1).





