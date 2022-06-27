Na-Ima Braimah: Heading To Page 1 Down Under

PAGE 1 MANAGEMENT has hired NA-IMA BRAIMAH as GM for the newly opened offices in AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND. A self-trained musician and creative executive, BRAIMAH will be based in SYDNEY signing and managing talent and reporting directly to Page 1 founder and CEO ASHLEY PAGE. The company, which now has staff in NEW YORK, NASHVILLE, LONDON, AUCKLAND and SYDNEY represents GRAMMY-winning writer/producer JOEL LITTLE (TAYLOR SWIFT, KHALID, IMAGINE DRAGONS), GRAMMY nominated DREW PEARSON (ZAC BROWN BAND, KESHA) and chart-topping performer JAWSH 685, among others.

Commented PAGE 1's PAGE,“NA-iMA is a powerhouse young executive and it’s an honor to have her leading the PAGE 1 MANAGEMENT team in AUSTRALASIA. We’ve already seen the benefits of NA-IMA’s first U.S. trip with ANZ producers, and we look forward to bringing more AUSTRALIAN artists, writers, and producers to global recognition.”

Added NA-IMA BRAIMAH, "I'm incredibly excited to have the opportunity to work with such an amazing team. As a global company, PAGE 1's roster of artists, producers and songwriters is proficient, relevant and inspiring. I look forward to working more closely with artists and, also, showcasing the blooming local talent that is coming out of AUSTRALIA and NEW ZEALAND."

BRAIMAH joins from THE ORCHARD, where she was involved in high-level retail marketing campaigns on behalf of AUSTRALIAN artists like LIYAH KNIGHT and B WISE, and globally, JESS B (NZ), JORJA SMITH and ENNY.

BRAIMAH double-majored in painting/drawing and minored in music studies and psychology. She is well-versed in the issues facing today’s music creators.

« see more Net News