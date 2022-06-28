Kuechly's New Gig

Former CAROLINA PANTHERS linebacker LUKE KUECHLY will join the NFL team's radio crew as an analyst for seven games in the 2022 season, the team announced MONDAY (6/27).

KEUCHLY wil join play-by-play voice ANHSI SHROFF and either JORDAN GROSS or JAKE DELHOMME for six home games and one road trip, while JIM SZOKE returns for the games KEUCHLY doesn't do.

PANTHERS games will air on iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock WRFX (99.7 THE FOX)/CHARLOTTE this season in the first season of a multiyear agreement.

« see more Net News