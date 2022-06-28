Goers, Baban (Photo: Acast)

ACAST has promoted Product Mgr. STACEY GOERS to Senior Manager/Product, overseeing ACAST+, and has hired KRY/LIVI Product Designer JESSICA BABAN as Senior Manager/Product Design.

Sr. Dir./Product CHRISTIAN MILZ said, “STACEY and JESS will help take our products to new heights, ensuring every podcaster on ACAST is able to find their most valuable audience, at scale, and make more money. Their roles will be crucial in helping podcasters to accelerate both listenership and revenue growth.

“STACEY’s team will be fully focused on helping creators get started and make the most of ACAST+ and other membership offerings, while JESS and her team of product designers will play a vital role in truly understanding the overarching podcasters’ needs -- and which solutions will help address them.”

