Specials

ABC AUDIO's specials for the 4TH OF JULY weekend include shows geared towards News-Talk, Classic Rock, and Country.

"PRESS PLAY" is a three-hour special hosted by correspondent JASON NATHANSON looking at a variety of entertainment topics, including a ride on a new roller coaster, ukulele lessons, a visit to a legendary concert venue, RVing, and "glamping."

SPEAKEASY's "SONGS OF '76," hosted by MATT WOLFE, will offer classic songs from that year, along with interviews about the influence and impact of the music.

And a Country special, "A DOWN HOME FOURTH OF JULY," will be hosted by STONEY CREEK RECORDS' JIMMIE ALLEN and will highlight his latest album "Tulip Drive," with guests LUKE BRYAN, DAN + SHAY, THOMAS RHETT and CARRIE UNDERWOOD discussing summer plans and JULY 4TH memories and traditions.

