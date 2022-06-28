Winners Announced

The PUBLIC MEDIA JOURNALISTS ASSOCIATION has announced the winners of its 2022 PMJA AWARDS for work done in 2021. 221 awards were handed out at the organization's conference this weekend in SEATTLE to 101 organizations honored out of 1,500 entries.

In addition, NEW YORK PUBLIC RADIO News-Talk WNYC-A-F/NEW YORK Community Partnerships and Training Editor and former FORDHAM UNIVERSITY Triple A WFUV/NEW YORK Senior Director of Content Strategy and Student Development GEORGE BODARKY was presented with the 2022 LEO C. LEE AWARD and GULF STATES NEWSROOM Managing Editor PRISKA NEELY received the 2022 Editor of the Year honor.

See the complete list of winners here.

« see more Net News