Dreyer

Singer-songwriter JAIDA DREYER has entered into a publishing agreement with CARNIVAL MUSIC. DREYER has co-written songs for LUKE BRYAN, TIM McGRAW, FAITH HILL, REBA McENTIRE, ERIC CHURCH, SARA EVANS, BRANTLEY GILBERT and more. Her songs have been featured in PARAMOUNT's "YELLOWSTONE," A&E's "THE RETURNED," NETFLIX's "LONGMIRE," and ABC/CMT's "NASHVILLE."

CARNIVAL MUSIC owner FRANK LIDDELL said, “JAIDA is a consummate professional. She succeeds in every endeavor she takes on. She’s a proven successful songwriter, and I believe she will continue to deliver her best work for many years to come. We are excited to be a part of her future."

“I couldn’t be more excited to be working alongside JAIDA," added CARNIVAL MUSIC Creative Dir. NICOLE WYATT. "She has such an infectious spirit, and her successes combined, just makes you want to work harder for her.:

"When I moved to NASHVILLE, the very first meeting I had in town was with FRANK LIDDELL," said DREYER. "I've always looked at those part of the CARNIVAL family as having one of the best seats in the house, and it feels very full circle to be sitting in one of them now. "

« see more Net News