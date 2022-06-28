New Partnership With Live Nation

LIVE NATION has partnered with HARRISBURG MIDTOWN ARTS CENTER to bring more events to PENNSYLVANIA’s capital. The multi-year partnership will make LIVE NATION its exclusive booking partner for the 1,200-capacity venue.

LIVE NATION unveiled the first shows that will be a part of the ongoing live performance series at H•MAC, including: Jamaican reggae singer BERES HAMMOND (AUGUST 23rd), Italian gothic metal band direct from MILAN, LACUNA COIL (SEPTEMBER 8th), FINLAND’s symphonic metal band from HELSINKI, APOCALYPTICA (SEPTEMBER 11th), and American punk rock band from CLEVELAND, OH, DEAD BOYS (October 20). Tickets for these performances are available now at ticketmaster.com.

Pres./Entertainment, H•MAC CHRIS WERNER said, “We have a beautiful venue, and now with our new partnership with LIVE NATION, we’re looking to take H•MAC to the next level with even more concerts and performances. This new relationship will help drive the ongoing revitalization of the city’s live entertainment scene.”

Regional Pres./LIVE NATION NORTHEAST GEOFF GORDON added, “H•MAC is a fantastic space for live music, and we look forward to working closely with the team in creating new and exciting opportunities connecting artists to artists with their fans here in the capital city of Pennsylvania."





