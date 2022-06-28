Sue Lucarelli (Photo: Epitaph)

SUE LUCARELLI, who started in the fall of 2004 as an intern at EPITAPH RECORDS, spending 17 years at the indie label, has been promoted to President, reporting to founder/CEO BRETT GUREWITZ. She was previously Executive Assistant to the CEO and VP A&R.

Said GUREWITZ, “I first met SUE LUCARELLI when she started as an intern. At that time the label was going through a creative transition, moving into some exciting new territory, and it was causing more than a little controversy among our core fan base. SUE was whip-smart, with a broad, open-minded passion for music, and near hacker-level computer skills; in other words, just what EPITAPH needed. I hired her as my executive assistant soon after that.”

Added LUCARELLI, “A label that had classic acts like BAD RELIGION, NOFX, PENNYWISE, RANCID and HOT WATER MUSIC, but also up and coming bands like MOTION CITY SOUNDTRACK, MATCHBOOK ROMANCE and FROM FIRST TO LAST -- and it was founded and run by BAD RELIGION's BRETT GUREWITZ -- that was it, EPITAPH was cool!

“The diversity of the label and its artist-friendly mentality has always been appealing to me. I’m ready to continue to work with the knowledgeable and passionate team at EPITAPH and our extremely talented artists to build a catalog of timeless music.”

GUREWITZ went on to say, “In her time at EPITAPH, SUE has become an expert in everything from Operations and Business Affairs to A&R and Marketing. She was, and remains, the best talent scout I’ve ever met, spotting trends and artists before anybody else, and is always able to pick the single. She’s been crucial in EPITAPH’s continued success, and she’s been my right hand for so long, I don’t know what I’d do without her. I’m exceedingly proud to name SUE LUCARELLI the new President of EPITAPH RECORDS.”

