DJ Khaled (Photo: Jamie Lamor Thompson / Shutterstock.com)

GRAMMY-winning producer, artist and music mogul DJ KHALED has joined the team at protege.com. to discover a talented producer/musician to become his next artistic protege.

Budding creators are invited to send a 60-second video audition to receive guaranteed feedback from DJ KHALED and the PROTEGE team. Every applicant will come away with personalized feedback, a personalized reaction video and the chance to connect with KHALED himself.

Other members of the PROTEGE team include SCOOTER BRAUN, BEBE REXHA, MURDA BEATZ, JOEY ARBAGEY, JASON ALEXANDER, BERNARD HARVEY, DJ MUSTARD, CONRAD ROBINSON, H.E.R,, BRIANKELLEY, COOL & DRE, JACK POSNER, 9TH WONDER and TATE McRAE,













