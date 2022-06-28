Brad Gould

BRAD GOULD has been named President of SUMMITMEDIA OMAHA, which includes Sports KXSP, Top 40 KQCH (CHANNEL 94.1), Classic Rock KKCD, AC KSRZ (STAR 104.5) and Rock KEZO (Z92).

GOULD brings more than two decades of media experience and revenue success. Most recently, he served as EVP/Business Development at LANE TERRALEVER, the longest-tenured marketing agency in ARIZONA. Previously, he spent nine years with CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR, ultimately leading the L.A. area as VP/Sales. In addition, he spent several years as General Sales Manager for iHEARTMEDIA/PHOENIX.

Commented GOULD, who replaces RICK PARRISH. “I am thrilled to be offered the opportunity to lead the SUMMITMEDIA OMAHA team.”

SUMMITMEDIA OMAHA Chairman/CEO CARL PARMER stated, “We are very excited BRAD will be leading our outstanding team in OMAHA. His success in various media management roles is exactly what we need as we continue to evolve the Market President role in today’s environment.”

Added SUMMITMEDIA Chief Revenue Officer JOHN WALKER, “BRAD’s understanding of Media enables SUMMIT to compete at an even higher level. Look for BRAD and our OMAHA team to become even more involved in the community, not only with business leaders but also in local non-profits.”

