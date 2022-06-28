New Mexico Broadcasters Association

The NEW MEXICO BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION announced their EXCELLENCE IN BROADCASTING AWARDS last night, which will be presented at an in-person awards ceremony to be held on FRIDAY, AUGUST 5th, at the ALBUQUERQUE MARRIOTT.

CUMULUS ALBUQUERQUE News/Talk KKOP (96.3 NEWS RADIO) brought home 12 of the NMBA’s 19 annual awards for broadcasters, including STATION OF THE YEAR, NEWSCASTER OF THE YEAR, BREAKING NEWS, COMPLETE NEWXCAST, CONTINUING COVERATGE, FEATURE NWS, TALK OR OR INTERVIEW and WEBSITE.

Other winners included ADAMS RADIO GROUP, BRAVO MIC COMMUNICATIONS, KRWG PUBLIC MEDIA, AMERICAN GENERAL MEDIA, TEAM BROADCASTING INC and iHEARTMEDIA.





