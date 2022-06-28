Coleman

iHEARTMEDIA/WISCONSIN SVP/Programming BAILEY COLEMAN has exited the company after 20 years. She oversaw all formats in the MILWAUKEE-MADISON clusters.

Prior to that, she spent one year as VP/Programming/NEW ORLEANS after being promoted from her 13 years as PD/middays at Hip Hop N' R&B WKKV (V100.7 JAMS)/MILWAUKEE.

BAILEY told ALL ACCESS, "My time spent with iHEART was nothing less than amazing. First, I’d like say thank you to the WKKV staff past & present for allowing me to be your Program Director. Thank you to TONY COLE for giving me the opportunity to be the Senior Vice President of Programming for WISCONSIN these past two years. Thank you also to THEA MITCHEM, DOC WYNTER, DERRICK BROWN, KERRY WOLFE, and MAYNARD. Finally, thank you and continued success to my iHEART/NEW ORLEANS and iHEART/MILWAUKEE TEAMS. There are so many more people to thank. I'll just give a big group thank you to everyone."

COLEMAN can be reached at Bailey.Coleman00@gmail.com.

