Travis Barker (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

TRAVIS BARKER was rushed to CEDARS-SINAI MEDICAL CENTER in LOS ANGELES yesterday with wife KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN by his side.

VARIETY is reporting that BARKER's emergency trip to the hospital on TUESDAY (6/28) is due to PANCREATIS caused by a recent colonoscopy. According to TMZ, multiple sources connected to the family have confirmed the hospitalization was a result of PANCREAS inflammation, which includes symptoms like nausea, intense stomach pain and vomiting.

KARDASHIAN's security team followed closely in a black RANGE ROVER, tailing the ambulance as they arrived at the hospital YESTERDAY.

BARKER’s 16-year-old daughter, ALABAMA, posted on her INSTAGRAM STORY “Please send your prayers.”

The newlyweds first arrived at WEST HILLS HOSPITAL AND MEDICAL CENTER earlier in the day for an undisclosed health issue, according to TMZ. The BLINK-182 drummer needed additional care, so he was rushed to CEDARS-SINAI.

The rocker TWEETED, “God save me," the title of his song with MACHINE GUN KELLY.

KARDASHIAN just recently made a full recovery from her second stint with COVID-19.

Just over a month ago, the two were married in PORTOFINO, ITALY.

« see more Net News