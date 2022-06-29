Raup

FRIENDS OF KEXP Triple A KEXP/SEATTLE's Board Of Directors has promoted COO ETHAN RAUP President/CEO. RAUP succeeds TOM MARA, who officially retires TOMORROW (6/29) (NET NEWS 11/10/2021).

RAUP said, "To me, everything we do comes back to music and our incredible DJs and staff. I am committed to leading by empowering and bringing out the best in those around me. Together, it’s our responsibility to keep bringing new life and new energy to our work - and to do so with intention and thoughtfulness and without turning our back on where we’ve been. I’m ready to work hard to translate our shared values into action and help the KEXP community generate even more positive impact in the lives of music lovers in SEATTLE and all around the world."

Board President JILL SINGH added, "The search committee considered dozens of candidates from around the world. Each candidate brought unique perspectives and ideas, but none inspired us the way ETHAN did. His knowledge of KEXP, its staff, listeners and journey to be an anti-racist organization fully formed his vision for what KEXP might achieve in the future. He is the right leader for this moment, and we look forward to working collaboratively with him to further the mission of KEXP."

SEATTLE ART MUSEUM CFO and KEXP board member CINDY BOLTON said, “KEXP is at an incredible place in its growth, and as a search committee we knew we wanted a servant-leader with vision, operational excellence, and a true understanding of the KEXP ethos."

KEXP Board Member and SUB POP RECORDS CEO MEGAN JASPER added, "ETHAN showed up to the interview process with both ideas and humility. I am moved by his dedication to keep KEXP strong so that music can continue serving as a vehicle to enrich people's lives and to bring and hold us together in this increasingly complex world. He has a solid understanding of the station's operations and has interesting new ideas to drive the station and its mission forward in a way that incorporates its key values and allows the rest of us to rock, sway, swerve, and headbang our way through the day."

