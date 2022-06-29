Morgan

After two months without a full weekday personality lineup, the recently-rebranded AUDACY Classic Hits WOGL (BIG 98.1)/PHILADELPHIA is adding hosts for middays, afternoons, and evenings, effective JULY 1st.

With SEAN "COOP" TABLER continuing in mornings, the station is adding former CUMULUS Country KPLX (99.5 THE WOLF)/DALLAS morning co-host TREY MORGAN for 2-7p (ET), with sister Classic Hits KLUV/DALLAS middayer SYBIL SUMMERS adding midday duties 10a-2p on BIG 98.1 and Classic Hits KRTH (K-EARTH 101)/LOS ANGELES weekender RENEE TAYLOR in for 7p-midnight.

“We’re pleased to introduce BIG 98.1’s inaugural full weekday lineup to our fans and round out the programming slate for this new local favorite,” said SVP/Market Mgr. DAVID YADGAROFF. “TREY’s big-market experience will anchor our listeners’ afternoons, while the addition of SYBIL and RENEE’s shows will complement our live and local programming.”

“I'm thrilled to join BIG 98.1 and the AUDACY PHILADELPHIA team,” said MORGAN, a veteran of stations like WHTZ (Z100) and WNEW (FRESH 102.7)/NEW YORK, KYSR (ALT 98.7)/LOS ANGELES, and WXKS (KISS 108)/BOSTON . “Merging my passion for all genres of music with my experience in CHR, alternative, rock, rhythm, hot AC and even country, BIG 98.1 is the next natural step. I can't thank DAVID YADGAROFF and TIM HERBSTER enough for this incredible opportunity to connect and engage with listeners in an exciting and dynamic market like PHILLY.”

The station will also use HOLLYWOOD HAMILTON's syndicated "THE WEEKEND TOP 30" and "WEEKEND THROWDOWN WITH JAGGER."

