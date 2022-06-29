Plop Plop Fizz Fizz

The LIBRARY OF AMERICAN BROADCASTING's latest exhibit celebrates the history of advertising jingles, based on the RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU's collection.

"The Lost Art of Jingle Writing" will tell the history of jingles, from the 1926 debut of WHEATIES' "Have You Tried Wheaties?" to the first national jingle, 1939's "PEPSI COLA Hits The Spot," through the modern era.

The library is housed on the campus of the UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND in COLLEGE PARK, MD and earlier this year opened the exhibit "From AMOS 'N' ANDY to Civil Rights: The Inclusion of Blackness in Commercial Radio Broadcasts."

