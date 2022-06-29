Williams

CD BABY CTO SCOTT WILLIAMS has been promoted by parent DOWNTOWN MUSIC HOLDINGS to President of CD BABY and SOUNDROP. WILLIAMS joined CD BABY as VP/Technology in 2013 and wa promoted to CTO in 2019.

“During his tenure at CD BABY, SCOTT has spearheaded the ongoing evolution of the company’s technology platform that has made it a favorite of independent artists all over the world,” said DOWNTOWN MUSIC HOLDINGS CEO ANDREW BERGMAN. “As President of CD BABY and SOUNDROP, SCOTT will bring the same passion for innovation he’s brought to tech to the company’s overall operations as we continue to expand our offerings to artists.”

“Leading the skilled and dedicated technology teams at CD BABY and SOUNDROP for the last decade has been a great honor. We’ve been laser focused on serving the more than 1 million artists that rely on us to get their music out into the universe to be discovered and to generate income,” said WILLIAMS. “I am so fortunate to be able to grow at the company I love so much to continue my mission of helping the independent artist community.”

