Scholarship Recipients Announced

The RECORDING ACADEMY's BLACK MUSIC COLLECTIVE & AMAZON MUSIC have selected their "Your Future Is Now" Scholarship recipients. Four students across four schools will receive an immersive rotation program opportunity and $10,000 in scholarships. Those students are JAYDEN AHMAD POTTS (JACKSON STATE UNIVERSITY), AMIR DUKE (MOREHOUSE COLLEGE), JASMINE GORDON (SPELMAN COLLEGE), and ZSANA HOSKINS (HOWARD UNIVERSITY).

The "Your Future Is Now" scholarship was set up for students at HISTORICALLY BLACK COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES (HBCUs) with the opportunity to learn and explore all facets of the music industry. The diverse group of students chosen represent four schools, four stages of their higher education journey, and four different areas of interest in the music industry.

RECORDING ACADEMY VP/Diversity, Equity and Inclusion RYAN BUTLER said, "As part of our commitment to advance Black music, we've created another opportunity for Black rising talent to enter the world of music and entertainment with the second annual 'Your Future Is Now' scholarship. We're honored to work with AMAZON MUSIC to lay the foundation for AMIR, JASMINE, JAYDEN, and ZSANA's music industry career goals."









