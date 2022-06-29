-
Josh Jensen Hired As Creative Director For WMZQ/Washington D.C. And WPOC/Baltimore
by Shawn Reed
June 29, 2022 at 10:14 AM (PT)
JOSH JENSEN has joined iHEARTMEDIA Country WMZQ/WASHINGTON D.C. and WPOC/BALTIMORE as Creative. Dir., starting on JULY 1st. JENSEN fills the opening created by BERNIE LUCAS’ retirement (NET NEWS 4/26).
JENSEN comes to iHEARTMEDIA From THE MIX GROUP. His resume also includes time at CUMULUS MEDIA in NASHVILLE and IHEARTMEDIA in LOS ANGELES and TAMPA.
“JOSH has some big shoes to fill, but I am sure his creativity will shine through the speakers on WMZQ and WPOC quickly,” said Region SVP/Programming JEFF KAPUGI.