JOSH JENSEN has joined iHEARTMEDIA Country WMZQ/WASHINGTON D.C. and WPOC/BALTIMORE as Creative. Dir., starting on JULY 1st. JENSEN fills the opening created by BERNIE LUCAS’ retirement (NET NEWS 4/26).

JENSEN comes to iHEARTMEDIA From THE MIX GROUP. His resume also includes time at CUMULUS MEDIA in NASHVILLE and IHEARTMEDIA in LOS ANGELES and TAMPA.

“JOSH has some big shoes to fill, but I am sure his creativity will shine through the speakers on WMZQ and WPOC quickly,” said Region SVP/Programming JEFF KAPUGI.

