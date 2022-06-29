Reeb

HUBBARD RADIO/PHOENIX VP/Market Mgr. TRIP REEB is adding those same duties for the company's SEATTLE cluster, which includes Top 40 KQMV (MOViN' 92.5), Country KNUC (98.9 THE BULL), AC KRWM (WARM 106.9), Adult Standards KIXI-A, and brokered Talk KKNW-A. REEB replaces WHEELER MORRIS, who is heading to the Market Pres. post at TOWNSQUARE MEDIA/FORT COLLINS, CO. The new duties begin on JULY 18th.

"We have such amazing properties in SEATTLE, this is going to be a real treat for me," said REEB, the former longtime GM at KROQ/LOS ANGELES. "I love the stations, and the people there who I already know."

"HUBBARD RADIO is so fortunate to have TRIP REEB in our leadership ranks," said Chair/CEO GINNY MORRIS. "He has raised his hand for this assignment in the past and now is the right time to take him up on his willingness to share his unique and varied talents with not one HUBBARD market but two. TRIP has built a solid team in PHOENIX, and that gives us every confidence that the great success that team is having there will continue as TRIP quickly adds his knowledge and talents to our SEATTLE market to build on the momentum that the SEATTLE team has been building in recent years."

