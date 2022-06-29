Report

NIELSEN has released the latest edition of its Audio Today report on American consumption of radio, podcasts, streaming, and satellite radio.

The report includes data showing that 99% of Americans are reached by audio every month, with AM/FM radio reaching 93%, more than any other platform (82% of teens, 87% of 18-34s, 93% of 35-49s, 98% of those 50+); radio generates 55% more incremental reach than streaming, podcasting, or satellite; 12% of Adults 25-54 listen to AM/FM stations via streaming; 70% of radio usage is outside the home, mostly in the car; and podcast growth is continuing, with 51% of daily podcast listeners starting within the past two years.

The study also ranked radio formats by reach, with AC on top, followed by Country, News-Talk, Top 40, Classic Hits, and Classic Rock; the lowest ranked were Spanish Hits/Hot AC, Active Rock, Regional Mexican, Sports, and, at the bottom, Classical.

The report is available to NIELSEN clients and is not being released to the general public.

