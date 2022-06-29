Johnson

BOXER POET welcomes MEGAN JOHNSON to the radio promotion team. JOHNSON is a newcomer to the music industry.



After graduating from MURRAY STATE UNIVERSITY with a degree in agriculture, she pursued a graduate degree in animal science from OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY. At OSU she was an Assistant Coach for the Women’s Equestrian team. JOHNSON finished her coaching career at SOUTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY as the Head Women’s Equestrian Coach. She moved to COLORADO to marry her sweetheart, and helps run his horse training business, DRAKE JOHNSON PERFORMANCE HORSES, in WRAY, CO. They have a 4-year-old daughter and also own and operate a dog boarding facility.



JOHNSON will be working closely with AJ STROUT and ANDREA KLEID and can be reached here.

