ALL ACCESS is saddened to report the MONDAY (6/27) passing of one of radio’s most beloved managers and radio heads, STEVE BERGER, at the age of 78, from advanced Alzhemer's disease.

BERGER was originally from the ATLANTIC CITY, NJ area. He was the young GM of Rocker WDVE/PITTSBURGH in his early 30s when, in 1975, he moved to crosstown Top 40 WPEZ as GM. In 1977, he joined crosstown Top 40 WKTQ (13Q) as GM. He rose through the ranks until becoming President of NATIONWIDE COMMUNICATIONS' radio division.

Upon the group's sale to JACOR, he retired to LONG ISLAND. In his retirement years, he began teaching black and white photography, often displaying his photographs at local galleries. He and his wife, ELLEN, were active cat rescuers.

GUY ZAPOLEON worked with BERGER for many years, and told ALL ACCESS, “STEVE BERGER built NATIONWIDE COMMUNICATIONS into one of the most admired radio companies in our business, which included WNCI/COLUMBUS, KZZP/PHOENIX, KLUC/LAS VEGAS, WPOC/BALTIMORE and KZAP/SACRAMENTO.

“He was a true visionary of our business, a man who knew in the 80s that radio's future would become a content delivery system platform and would face the many challenges that lay ahead from other media and new technology, like satellite and the internet," ZAPOLEON continued. "He also understood attention spans were ever shrinking and radio needed to adjust its focus to that fact.

“As members of his incredible broadcasting team, we were exposed to great thinkers in many other fields which stimulated fresh and creative ideas from us rather than get trapped in old ways of thinking. With his motto of ‘Only The Best People,’ he built an incredible legacy of talent in both management and programming.

“At this talented company, there were VPs/Radio MICKEY FRANKO, CLANCY WOODS and DAN MORRIS. General Managers DALE WEBER, KEVIN MASHEK, PALMER PYLE, TOM WEIDEL, KEITH GERST, CHRIS MCMURRAY, RICK WEINKOFF, BEAU PHILLIPS, and JENNIFER GRIMM. NATIONWIDE also featured VPs/Programming DAVE ROBBINS, PAT PAXTON, DAVE VAN STONE and me. We had terrific local programmers, like JERRY DEAN, BRIAN THOMAS, CLARKE INGRAM, PAT MCMAHON, BOB MOODY, TOM CALE, DENNY NUGENT and CHUCK HOLLOWAY.”

ZAPOLEON concluded, “Every one of us was blessed to be in NATIONWIDE COMMUNICATIONS under the leadership and mentored by this incredible leader, STEVE BERGER. Our condolences go out to ELLEN and his entire family. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him. A celebration of life is being planned for next month.”

