R. Kelly (Photo: Jamie Lamor Thompson / Shutterstock.com)

Singer R. KELLY has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after a jury last fall found him guilty of exploiting and sexual trafficking women and children for years. Federal prosecutors had asked for a sentence "in excess of 25 years" for KELLY, 55, and he could spend the rest of his life behind bars. ROLLING STONE reports that prior to the sentencing, seven of KELLY’s victims addressed the court to share impact statements and speak directly to their abuser.

One witness, ANGELA, who also testified during the trial told KELLY, “I am a representation of every woman, boy, child, man that you have ever afflicted with your deplorable, inexplicable acts and with that I leave you with yourself, ROBERT SYLVESTER KELLY. You used your fame and power to groom and coach underage boys and girls for your own sexual gratification.”

KELLY was convicted on nine different felony charges in a trial last SEPTEMBER, including eight counts of sex trafficking and one count of racketeering based on the sexual exploitation of children and violating the MANN ACT, which bars the transportation of people across state lines for prostitution. Click here to read more from MSN.COM.

