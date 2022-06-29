Panel Schedule Set

TALENT MASTERS MORNING SHOW BOOTCAMP 2022 is less than two months away and the panels are stacking up with A-listers in the industry (NET NEWS 6/14). CONAL BYRNE, SUSAN LARKIN & DARNELLA DUNHAM are set to be featured on the "Innovation: The Mother Of All Opportunity" panel moderated by Industry Agent Paul Anderson. The panel will take place on FRIDAY, AUGUST 19th at 11a at the SWISSOTEL in Chicago and will cover how the changing media landscape is opening doors to more innovation and creativity.

Registration for Morning Show Boot Camp 34, happening THURSDAY, AUGUST 18th and Friday August 19th is open now. Click here for session info and to sign up.

