Karr

JAMEY KARR re-joins ALPHA MEDIA for middays on Country KGNC/AMARILLO. He fills the vacancy created by KELSEY SCHULER's move to SUMMITMEDIA Country WZZK/BIRMINGHAM earlier this year (NET NEWS 3/22).

KARR previously spent 18 years with ALPHA MEDIA as morning host for KXGL/AMARILLO, adding OM duties for the cluster from 2016-2018. He more recently was with TOWNSQUARE MEDIA's crosstown AC KMXJ (MIX 94.1).

"I literally came out of retirement for this opportunity," KARR told ALL ACCESS. "My thanks to everyone at ALPHA MEDIA for making it easy for me to come back home."

Congratulate KARR here.

« see more Net News