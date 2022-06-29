Martin (Photo: Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock.com)

RICKY MARTIN is being sued by his former manager REBECCA DRUCKER, who alleges that the singer owes her over $3 million in unpaid commissions. DRUCKER most recently managed MARTIN from MAY 2020 to APRIL 2022; in a press release, her attorneys claim that DRUCKER managed all aspects of MARTIN’s life, professional and personal, including what the suit characterizes as protecting him from the consequences of his "reckless indiscretions."

The suit, filed in CALIFORNIA SUPERIOR COURT in LOS ANGELES and naming MARTIN, his RICKY MARTIN ENTERPRISES, INC., GANESHA TOURING, INC., GARRET GLASS, and 20 unnamed parties as defendants, alleges that DRUCKER resigned as MARTIN’s manager due to the failure to pay commissions and “the toxicity of his world.”

