Tik Tok: Under FCC Scrutiny

TIKTOK is in danger of being banned in the U.S.A. after FCC Commissioner BRENDAN CARR called for GOOGLE PLAY and APPLE APP to remove the app from its online stores.

CARR TWEETED an open to GOOGLE/ALPHABET CEO SUNDAR PICHAI and APPLE CEO TIM COOK, requesting the app's removal.

“TIKTOK is not what it appears to be on the surface," wrote CARR, echoing former PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP's concerns when he threatened to shut down the music site. “It is not just an app for sharing funny videos and memes. That’s the sheep’s clothing.”

BUZZFEED published a story last week claiming U.S. user data had been accessed from CHINA off the platform.

CARR wrote that the article “only adds to an overwhelming body of evidence that TIKTOK presents a serious national security threat.

"TIKTOK functions as a sophisticated surveillance tool that harvests extensive amounts of personal and sensitive data..

“Indeed TIKTOK collects everything from search and browsing histories to keystroke patterns and biometric identifiers, including faceprints ­– which researchers have said might be used in unrelated facial recognition technology – and voiceprints.

“It collects location data as well as draft messages and metadata, plus it has collected the text, images and videos that are stored on the device’s clipboard.

“The list of personal and sensitive data collected goes on from there. This should come as no surprise, however. Within its own borders, the PRC has developed some of the most invasive and omnipresent surveillance capabilities in the world to maintain authoritarian control.”

TIKTOK announced last week that it’s migrating the platform’s U.S. user data to ORACLE servers located in the STATES.

CARR insisted that the migration “does not address the concerns raised here. TIKTOK has long claimed that its U.S. user data has been stored in servers in the U.S. and yet those representations provided no protection against data being accessed from BEIJING.

“APPLE and GOOGLE have long claimed to operate their app stores in a manner that protects consumer privacy and safeguard their data. Therefore, I am requesting that you apply your App Store policy to TIKTOK and remove it from the APP STORE and the GOOGLE PLAY store for failing to comply with those policies.”

CARR requested a response by JULY 8th from the two companies.

"Will someone explain the surreptitious access of private and sensitive U.S. user data by persons located in BEIJING coupled with TIKTOK's pattern of misleading representations and conduct does not run afoul of any of their App Store policies."

