(L-r): Giselle, Karina, Ningning, Winter

K-pop girl group AESPA stop by WARNER RECORDS offices in downtown LOS ANGELES to officially sign their record deal ahead of the group’s upcoming project, "Girls - The 2nd Mini Album," coming JULY 8th. While in the U.S., AESPA made their U.S. late-night debut on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! last night and will kick off "Good Morning AMERICA"'s SUMMER CONCERT SERIES on JULY 8th at CENTRAL PARK in NEW YORK CITY.

During AESPA’s visit, the four members - KARINA, WINTER, GISELLE and NINGNING - were greeted by the label staff while performing an official ribbon-cutting for their new mural in the office.

AESPA secured the fastest climb to 100 million views on their debut video for any K-Pop group in YOUTUBE history with their 2020 release, “Black Mamba.” Their 2021 EP, "Savage - The 1st Mini Album," was the highest-ranking ever for a K-Pop girl group’s entry on the U.S. BILLBOARD 200 album chart. The EP also hit #1 on iTUNES Top Albums chart in 20 countries upon release.

AESPA’s name (all lower case) is derived from a combination of “ae” (avatar and experience) + “aspect.” Each of the four members has a correlating avatar in the virtual world created from their personal data. The grou's new single is “Life’s Too Short'' from the upcoming EP, "Girls - The 2nd Mini Album."

Left to right: Aaron Bay-Schuck (Warner CEO/Co-Chairman), Sung Su Lee (SM Ent. CEO), Young Jun Tak (SM Ent COO), Tom Corson (Warner COO/Co-Chairman,)

