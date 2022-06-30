Barnard

CUMULUS Classic Rocker KQRS/MINNEAPOLIS morning icon TOM BARNARD has announced that he is hanging up his headphones after 36 years on-air at the station. BARNARD’s final morning broadcast will take place on FRIDAY, DECEMBER 23rd …he has been a mainstay on KQRS since 1986.

CUMULUS Chief Content Officer BRIAN PHILIPS said: “Hometown hero TOM BARNARD has defined morning radio stardom for the better part of many Minnesotans’ lifetimes. He is the mastermind behind tens of thousands of hours of laughter, irreverence, and thought-provoking conversation. We thank TOM for the glory he has brought KQRS during his remarkable run.”

CUMULUS/MINNEAPOLIS VP/Market Mgr. SHELLY MALECHA WILKES commented: “This is the end of an era. TOM dominated morning radio in the Twin Cities for decades. We are very appreciative of his innumerable contributions and wish him all the best in his next chapter.”

