New Alternative In Vancouver

After a widely-reported stunt in which the station played RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE's "Killing In The Name Of" over and over for 30-straight hours, ROGERS Hot AC CKKS (KISS RADIO)/VANCOUVER has flipped to Alternative as SONiC RADIO, using the SONIC brand the company uses at Alternative CHDI (SONIC 102.9)/EDMONTON. CKKS, then CFUN-F, was known as SONIC 104.9 in 2011-2015 as a Top 40 station; it airs on three frequencies in VANCOUVER, CHILLIWACK, and ABBOTSFORD.

The lineup includes former crosstown CKPK (102.7 THE PEAK) afternoon host ANGELA VALIANT in mornings, sister Adult Hits CJAQ (JACK 96.9)/CALGARY host ALEX CARR in middays, former Alternative CFNY (102.7 THE EDGE)/TORONTO hosts CARLY MEYERS and JAY BRODY in afternoons, and CJAQ afternoon hosts MARC MICHAELS and KATLYNN MILLIONS in evenings.

Content Dir. CHRISTIAN HALL said, “We’ve seen huge success with our SONiC brand in Edmonton, serving listeners who are looking for an alternative to pop music. We know there’s an appetite here in the GVA and FRASER VALLEY to launch this exciting format, with a stellar lineup of new local shows. We can’t wait for listeners to meet this fantastic group of entertaining personalities who are unapologetically themselves, and all share a passion for alternative music.”

